Thanks to Benton Smith for the following WWE live event results from Monday’s show at The O2 Arena in London, England:

* The Street Profits defeated Otis and Chad Gable

* Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin

* Finn Balor and The Mysterios defeated Seth Rollins, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. This started out as The Mysterios vs. Roode and Ziggler

* WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Apollo Crews

* Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal in a London Street Fight

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Bianca Belair