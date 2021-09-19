WWE had a live show today at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. In the main event, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair.
* Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Chad Gable & Otis
* Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin
* Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor defeated The Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) & Seth Rollins
* Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Apollo Crews (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)
* Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal (Street Fight Match)
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
h/t: Fightful
Oh MAN are we excited about returning to NEWCASTLE on Sunday!#WWENewcastle#WWEIsComingHome pic.twitter.com/ymZiVlWxfG
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) September 17, 2021
💪 What a night! 🙌#WWENewcastle
📷 @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/n23tjaVuSa
— Utilita Arena Newcastle (@ArenaNewcastle) September 19, 2021
Bianca Belair and Becky lynch are the first women ever to headline/ main event the WWE UK tour!❤️ #WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/1K6TGsdg3i
— chey 🦋 (@womenswrestli17) September 19, 2021
#WWENewcastle is ready to rock with King @ShinsukeN and @rickboogswwe! pic.twitter.com/OnqUJKCAGh
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2021
.@DMcIntyreWWE is back home in the UK! #WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/lO9hgazHBW
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2021
@WWE UK was unreal! @BeckyLynchWWE did her best to make us hate her, but us Brits will always love you 🔥
The GOAT 🐐 #WWE #WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/1cc762ZBvA
— Croutzy (@Croutz4) September 19, 2021