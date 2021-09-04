The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jeff Hardy makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Cedric Alexander makes his entrance.

Jeff Hardy vs. Cedric Alexander

They lock up. Alexander backs Hardy to the corner. Alexander locks in a headlock on Hardy. Hardy backs Alexander to the corner to get out of it. Alexander eventually hits a Michinoku Driver on Hardy. Alexander pins Hardy for a two count. Hardy ducks a clothesline attempt by Alexander. Hardy kicks Alexander in e midsection. Hardy hits a Twist Of Fate on Alexander. Hardy ascends the turnbuckles. Hardy hits the Swanton Bomb on Alexander. Hardy pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Bianca Belair defeating Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan to become #1 Contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton defeating MVP & WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to retain their titles.

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor make their entrance. Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party make their entrance.

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

Metalik and Mansoor lock up. Mansoor takes Metalik to the mat with an arm-drag. Mansoor eventually hits a Tornado DDT on Metalik. Ali follows up with another Tornado DDT on Metalik. Dorado attempts a Diving Head-butt on Ali, Ali rolls out of the way as Dorado slams to the mat. Ali rolls Dorado up for a two count with his feet on the ropes for leverage, Mansoor knocks Ali’s feet off the rope.

Mansoor and Ali have words. Dorado hits a Hurricanruna on Ali. Dorado pins Ali for a two count. Dorado ducks a clothesline attempt by Ali. Dorado hits a back-handspring into a Stunner on Ali. Mansoor tags himself in as Ali stumbles backward. Mansoor hits a neck-breaker on Dorado as he jumps into the ring from the apron. Mansoor pins Dorado for the win.

Winners: Mansoor & Mustafa Ali

A recap from SmackDown is shown to close the show featuring Finn Balor confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.