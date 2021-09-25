The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lince Dorado makes his entrance as Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton check in on commentary. Cedric Alexander entrance.

Lince Dorado vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander takes Dorado to the mat with a waist-lock. Dorado eventually hits a DDT on Alexander. Dorado chops Alexander. Dorado takes Alexander to the mat. Dorado connects with a spin-kick on Alexander. Dorado hits a hurricanrana on Alexander. Dorado hits a cross-body from off the top turnbuckle on Alexander. Dorado pins Alexander for a two count. Dorado hits a superkick on Alexander.

Dorado hits a Moonsault on Alexander from off the first rope. Dorado goes for another Moonsault, from off the top turnbuckle. Alexander rolls out of the way as Dorado lands on his feet. Alexander hits an uppercut on Dorado. Dorado hits another superkick on Alexander. Dorado hits a back-spring, Alexander catches Dorado with a Lumbar Check. Alexander pins Dorado for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch confronting Bianca Belair.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring an in-ring confrontation between RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the match between The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and The Bloodline (Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy & Jay Usos).

Ricochet and Karrion Kross make their entrances.

Karrion Kross vs. Ricochet

They lock up. Kross backs Ricochet to the corner. Kross runs towards Ricochet in the corner, Ricochet gets his boots up. Ricochet strikes Kross several times. Ricochet locks in a headlock on Kross. Kross sends Ricochet to the ropes. Ricochet gores for a shoulder-block, Kross remains on his feet. Ricochet kicks Kross before locking in another headlock.

Kross goes for a Back Suplex, Ricochet lands on his feet as he flips out of it. Kross takes Ricochet to the mat with a shoulder-block. Ricochet eventually gets Kross up into a Fireman’s Carry position. Kross fights out of out. Kross hits a Powerbomb on Ricochet. Kross pins Ricochet for a two count. Kross locks in a Rear Naked Choke on Ricochet. Ricochet passes out as the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Karrion Kross

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match.