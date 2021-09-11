The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Doudrop makes her entrance.

Dana Brooke vs. Doudrop

They lock up. Doudrop sends Brooke to the corner. Doudrop runs towards Brooke, Brooke gets her boot up. Brooke locks in a headlock on Doudrop. Doudrop sends Brooke to the ropes. Brooke attempts a pair of shoulder-blocks, Doudrop remains on her feet. Brooke takes Doudrop to the mat with head-scissors. Doudrop hits a shoulder-block on Brooke. Brooke eventually hits a modified neck-breaker on Doudrop. Brooke pins Doudrop for a two count. Brooke goes for a Swanton Bomb from off the top turnbuckle, Doudrop rolls out of the way. Doudrop hits a a Running Splash on Brooke. Doudrop pins Brooke for the three count.

Winner: Doudrop

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Roman Reigns defeating Finn Balor to retain the Universal Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Alexa Bliss confronting RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Cedric Alexander and Ricochet make their entrances.

Ricochet vs. Cedric Alexander

They lock up. Ricochet locks in a waist-lock on Alexander. Alexander reverses it into a wrist-lock on Ricochet. Ricochet reverses it into a headlock on Alexander. Alexander sends Ricochet to the ropes. Ricochet rolls Alexander up for a one count. Alexander pins Ricochet with a backslide for a one count of his own. Alexander eventually kicks the back of Ricochet. Alexander goes for a Back-Suplex, Ricochet blocks it and elbows the back of Alexander’s neck several times. Ricochet rolls Alexander up for a two count. Ricochet hits a reverse-rana on Alexander. Ricochet hits his Recoil finisher on Alexander. Ricochet pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring MVP & WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating AJ Styles & Omos in the final match-up of a Tag Team Turmoil Match (also involving The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Mansoor & Mustafa Ali, T-Bar & Mace, Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Jinder Mahal & Veer and Erik & Ivar of The Viking Raiders) to become the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship, currently held by RK-Bro’s Riddle & Randy Orton.