Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FTX Arena in Miami, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods backstage. They hype tonight’s Tag Team Turmoil match. We cut to The Viking Raiders and they also hype Tag Team Turmoil. Next are promos from Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, Lucha House Party, MACE and T-BAR, Jinder Mahal and Veer, and finally AJ Styles and Omos. We’re live from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. Mike Rome does the ring introductions. The champs head to the ring as fans cheer them on.

We see what happened last week as Orton and Riddle retained, and how Orton hit WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with the RKO. Orton takes the mic and says MVP and Lashley tried to take the titles last week, but they failed miserably. Orton says they failed because Lashley is nothing but a greedy son of a b---h. Orton says he and Riddle are going to look at the 7 tag teams competing tonight and see which deserves to be defeated next. Riddle interrupts and says tonight is going to be sick. Riddle starts talking about the other teams and as usual he has some wild ideas, and some annoying comedy.

Orton starts laughing. The music interrupts and out comes Lashley and MVP. MVP tells Riddle to shut his dumbass up. They enter the ring and Lashley says Orton’s actions were that of a coward last Monday. Lashley can’t believe they’re out here talking about tag teams after what happened last week. Lashley wants to finish what was started last week. Lashley goes on and Orton asks if he’s being challenged. Lashley confirms he’s challenging Orton to a one-on-one match. Orton says it’s been maybe 10-15 years since they faced each other in the ring. Orton brings up Lashley’s double champion talk from last week and says he will accept the challenge under one condition – when they fight, Lashley must put the WWE Title on the line. Fans pop.

MVP interrupts and proposes a WWE Title match for Extreme Rules. Lashley says he is that greedy son of a b---h like Orton said, so they’re going to talk to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to get put into Tag Team Turmoil so he can become a double champion just like Orton said he would be. The two sides have words in the middle of the ring until the music interrupts and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi takes the mic and talks about kicking Tag Team Turmoil off right now. Woods doesn’t care if the odds are against them, they were when he beat Lashley a few weeks back. They go on until the music interrupts and out comes The Viking Raiders.

Tag Team Turmoil: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Lucha House Party vs. MACE and T-BAR vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Out comes The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar as the others look on. We go to commercial.