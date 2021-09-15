Tuesday’s live revamp edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 770,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 28.12% from last week’s taped episode, which drew 601,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode drew a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.21 key demo rating represents 275,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 48.65% from the 185,000 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.21 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #31 ranking.

NXT ranked #45 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #62 ranking.

This week’s live NXT 2.0 episode drew drew the best viewership since the April 20 episode, which drew 841,000 viewers, and the best key demo rating since the 0.22 rating that the April 27 episode drew. The NXT 2.0 episode drew the third-best audience of the year, and was tied with two other episodes for the fifth-best key demo rating of the year. This week’s viewership was up 21.12% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 50% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 11.76% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 16.66% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. This episode marked the first time since August 10 that the NXT viewership and key demo rating were up year-to-year.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.776 million viewers.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.425 million viewers, drawing a 0.90 rating in the key demo. Bachelor In Paradise on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.96 rating, drawing 3.209 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT 2.0 episode marked a much-hyped reset for the brand. The following matches and segments were advertised ahead of time – The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius) returning to action, Ridge Holland returning to action, the official in-ring debut of Hit Row’s “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the vacant NXT Title, plus the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, which aired as the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 episode)

September 21 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode