– Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network opens up live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Ember Moon makes her way to the ring. Kay Lee Ray is out next as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. KLR takes control on the mat with a body scissors. Moon turns it around as fans do dueling chants. Moon drops KLR with a shoulder. KLR has an arm drag blocked. Moon tosses her and dropkicks her for a 2 count. Moon works on the arm now. Moon with a big kick. KLR turns it around in the corner and goes to work on the arm and shoulder. Moon tries to fight back but KLR clubs her to the mat and drives her down face-first for a 2 count.

KLR yanks at the arm in the corner now. KLR with a standing submission as she bends Moon’s fingers now. KLR takes Moon down into a cross armbreaker in the middle of the ring. Moon rolls over but KLR kicks out at 2. Moon with another pin attempt. Moon launches KLR with a head scissors. Moon with clotheslines now to mount offense. Moon with an enziguri. Moon yells out for a pop before attacking with more offense. Moon with a top rope double knees but KLR kicks out at 2.

Moon goes into a Crossface submission in the middle of the ring. They tangle on the mat and Moon applies another submission. KLR keeps control for the next few minutes as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Moon kicks out at 2 as KLR shows some frustration. KLR keeps control and delivers two big slaps to the face while Moon is on her knees. Moon gets fired up from her knees now. KLR ends up turned upside down in the corner as Moon delivers a stiff kick. KLR kicks out at 2. Moon charges but hits the top turnbuckle. KLR goes on and delivers a tornado DDT for another close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two now. Moon blocks a suplex and tosses KLR over the top rope to the floor. Moon runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor. Moon brings it back in and goes to the top but KLR blocks the Eclipse. KLR slams Moon to the mat as fans boo. KLR climbs to the top and flies at Moon but can’t put her away. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Moon and KLR trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Moon with a big sitdown powerbomb but it’s not enough. Moon can’t believe it, neither can KLR. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They trade several pin attempts. KLR catches Moon with the Gory Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, KLR stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays and KLR looks on from the ramp.

– McKenzie Mitchell talks with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Ridge Holland backstage. It’s mentioned that the NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line in tonight’s main event. Burch says he is back and Lorcan says they will take back what they never lost tonight. Holland says anyone who steps to this group will get hurt. Dunne tells Lorcan and Burch to not just get the titles back, but end MSK tonight.

– Still to come, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from over the weekend of Indi Hartwell’s bachelorette party at some restaurant. Candice LeRae, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, McKenzie Mitchell and several other women are there. Indi says she was lost before Dexter Lumis came into her life. She gives Candice thanks for being there for her. Candice gives a speech and goes on about how she didn’t approve of Dexter at first but now she realizes Dexter really loves Indi and that’s all she can really ask for. Candice raises a toast to Indi and Dexter. Indi hugs Candice. Indi wonders what is going on at Dexter’s party. Candice says she may have some spy gear that’s being used at the party. Indi and Candice walk off to spy on Dexter’s bachelor party.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar with Elektra Lopez on the stage. They’re joined by Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde as they head to the ring together.

The bell rings and they lock up. Santos takes it to the ropes and backs off after a quick jab. Santos works on the arm now, taking Hayes down. They break and Santos taunts Hayes. Hayes works on Escobar’s arm now, taking him down in the middle of the ring. They counter and show each other up. Hayes with a hurricanrana, sending Escobar to the floor to regroup.

Escobar runs back in and ends up catching Hayes, slamming him face-first into the mat. Escobar with a knee to the back. Escobar stays on Hayes and works him around the ring as fans start cheering for Hit Row to taunt Escobar. Escobar drops Hayes with a DDT for a 2 count, and another pin attempt.

More back and forth now as Hayes mounts some offense. Hayes with a pump kick to the jaw. Escobar sends Hayes to the floor, face-first into the edge of the announce table. We go to commercial with Escobar standing tall in the ring.