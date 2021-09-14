Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius) will be in action

* Ridge Holland will be in action

* The official in-ring debut of Hit Row’s “B-Fab” Briana Brandy

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis

* LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the vacant NXT Title