Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature a reset for the brand.

Billed as NXT 2.0, the show will have a new look and feel, and a new creative direction that reportedly includes more characters. The Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando will also have a new look to it.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, plus a Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title after Samoa Joe was forced to relinquish the strap due to an injury. The Fatal 4 Way will feature LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* The wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet

* LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne for the vacant NXT Title

* A new revamp for the brand