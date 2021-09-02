Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Don't miss the continuation of the #NXTUK #HeritageCup No. 1 Contender’s Tournament and MORE tomorrow on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. https://t.co/fI1WvXttn8 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 1, 2021

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with a spirited contest in the women’s division!

Blair Davenport vs. Nina Samuels

Blair Davenport knocks Nina Samuels right off the top rope seconds after entering. The bell hasn’t rung yet, but Davenport is determined to gain the lead in this bout. They make their way into the ring. Davenport slams Samuels on the mat with a falcon arrow. Davenport grabs Samuels’ hands, and two referees stop Davenport from continuing this match. Again, the bell never rang! Sid Scala charges into the ring and stops the match. He tells Davenport to make her way to his office right now. Instead, she hits a Kamigoye, then smahes him onto the mat with another falcon arrow. Several referees and officials come out to help Scala. Davenport retreats and holds her head up high.

Winner: No Contest

– We look back at Aoife Valkyrie and Jinny’s hardcore bout from last week. This week, Jinny says, despite losing the match, she remains the one who stands tall.

– Next week, Symbiosis will take on Saxon Huxley and two partners of his choosing in a six-man tag team match!

Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz vs. Dan Moloney & Andy Wild