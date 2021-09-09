Tuesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 601,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 16.17% from last week’s taped episode, which drew 717,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 17.64% from last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 185,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 14.74% from the 217,000 viewers that last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #23 ranking.

NXT ranked #62 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #55 ranking.

This week’s taped NXT episode drew the lowest audience on the USA Network since the move to Tuesdays, and the third-lowest key demo rating on USA since the move. This week’s viewership was down 16.17% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 17.64% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 28.28% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 36.36% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired on a Tuesday night and did not go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating. Hannity also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.085 million viewers.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.895 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.87 rating.

This week’s taped NXT episode did not have full spoilers available. The following matches and segments were advertised ahead of time – Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar, Kay Lee Ray vs. Ember Moon, the debut of The Diamond Mine’s Brutus Creed and Julius Creed will officially debut, footage of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell’s bachelor & bachelorette parties, the official singles debut of Tian Sha’s Mei Ying, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defending against Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro, plus NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defending against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode