WWE is offering mental health counseling to all talents.

Hours after former WCW/TNA star Daffney (Shannon Spruill) passed away at the age of 46 following an Instagram Live video where she was suicidal, WWE issued a text message reminder to the roster today to offer mental health counseling to those who want it, according to PWInsider.

The message sent to the roster reads like this:

“As a reminder to our Talent, if you are dealing with a difficult personal matter and would like to speak with someone to get the support you need, please don’t hesitate to contact [Counseling Company Name Withheld] at [Number Deleted] or WWE Medical.”

A number of current and former WWE talents paid tribute to Daffney today, and encouraged everyone to get help if needed. You can click here for various tributes to The Scream Queen.

