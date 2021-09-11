RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may have been moved from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view to Monday’s RAW.

As we’ve noted, WWE previously announced a title match with Orton and Riddle defending the RAW Tag Team Titles against Lashley and MVP on Monday’s RAW from Boston. It was also previously announced that Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE Title would take place at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26.

In an update, a commercial aired during tonight’s Super SmackDown on FOX, hyping Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE Title in a singles match during Monday’s RAW. There was no mention of the tag team match, or the Extreme Rules match.

As of this writing, the Orton vs. Lashley match for Extreme Rules is still listed on the WWE website, as is the tag team match. Orton and Lashley were still hyping the Extreme Rules match as of earlier in the week, seen in the tweets below.

It’s always possible that they do Orton vs. Lashley on RAW, and then again at Extreme Rules with some sort of stipulation.

Stay tuned for updates on Orton and Lashley. Below is a graphic from the promo that aired during tonight’s SmackDown: