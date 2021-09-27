Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio with fallout form last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s RAW and that’s Bobby Lashley’s rematch with WWE Champion Big E. The match will open the show.

RAW should also feature what’s next for WWE United States Champion Damian Priest and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after their successful title defenses at Extreme Rules last night.

Advertised locally by the arena is Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton vs. Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.