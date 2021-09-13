Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the TD Garden in Boston with a loaded line-up against the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

RAW will be headlined by RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton taking on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with Lashley’s title on the line. There will be another title match on tonight’s show as WWE United States Champion Damian Priest hosts an Open Challenge.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will host an Open Challenge with the title on the line

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout

* The New Day, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles, Omos, T-BAR and MACE

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defends against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.