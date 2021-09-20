Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina with the go-home build for Extreme Rules.

RAW will feature a Championship Celebration for new WWE Champion Big E, plus a big six-man main event with The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods).

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* The red brand go-home build for Extreme Rules

* The New Day hosts a Championship Celebration for WWE Champion Big E

* The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka defend against Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

* Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus. If Hardy wins, he will be added to Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules to make it a Triple Threat

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appears on Alexa’s Playground with Alexa Bliss and Lilly

* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.