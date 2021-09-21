Monday’s live Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.793 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.37% from last week’s 1.670 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.860 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.672 million), the second hour drew 1.853 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.634 million) and the final hour drew 1.667 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.703 million).

RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is up 13.95% from last week’s 0.43 key demo rating. That 0.49 rating represents 642,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 15.47% from the 556,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.43 rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #21 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, FOX News Primetime, Sportscenter at midnight on ESPN, America Reports at 1pm, America Reports at 2pm, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Rachel Maddow Show, The Story, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 10am, the NFL on ESPN2, and Last Word. This is down from last week’s #14 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Packers and the Lions on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a whopping 3.86 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.901 million viewers.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 5.466 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.279 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.222 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.076 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Roswell New Mexico drew 469,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

This week’s RAW went up against Week 2 of the NFL’s Monday Night Football on ESPN and ESPN2. The game between the Packers and the Lions was watched by 11.901 million viewers on ESPN and 1.856 million viewers on ESPN2, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s viewership was up 7.37% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 13.95% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 6.9% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 2% from the same week in 2020.

Monday’s RAW from the PNC Arena in Raleigh had a few happenings advertised ahead of time – the red brand go-home build for Extreme Rules, The New Day hosting a Championship Celebration for WWE Champion Big E, The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), Natalya and Tamina Snuka defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley, Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appearing on Alexa’s Playground with Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler. The main event saw Reigns defeat Big E and Bobby Lashley in a non-title Triple Threat.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 13 Episode: 1.670 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 20 Episode: 1.793 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 27 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode