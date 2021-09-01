WWE will return to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana in February 2022 for a live SmackDown taping.

As noted, WWE announced this week that the October 1 SmackDown was being moved from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans to the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The change was made due to Hurricane Ida.

In an update, it was just announced that a live SmackDown taping will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on on Friday, February 11, 2022.

All original tickets will be honored for the new 2022 date. Additional ticket information on both events will be announced in the near future, including the on-sale and pre-sale dates.

It’s rumored that the October 1 SmackDown taping will be the beginning to the 2021 WWE Draft, but that has not been confirmed.

