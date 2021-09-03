Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s main event. We’re live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as fireworks go off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who is replacing Pat McAfee, who is out recovering from COVID-19. Cole says McAfee will be back next week for Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

Championship Contender’s Match: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

We go right to the ring for a non-title Championship Contender’s Match as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos come to the ring – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watching from the locker room suite backstage. Jey takes the mic and announces that The Bloodline is here. Jimmy wonders why The Street Profits would want to put their nose in their business. Maybe they want to make a name? They go on about how The Profits disrespected The Head of The Table and The Bloodline. They say if The Profits want to prove themselves, do it against The Usos because we are the ones. They drop the mics and out next comes The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

The Profits cut promos on the way to the ring and taunt the champs. They want the smoke. The bell rings and Dawkins starts off with Jimmy. They lock up and Jimmy drops Dawkins with a shoulder. The Usos play to the crowd for some boos. Uso turns around to a big dropkick. Dawkins with a leaping corkscrew elbow in the corner. Ford comes in and dropkicks Jimmy, then dropkicks Jey as he runs in. Ford shows off for a pop.

Ford looks to kick from the apron but The Usos avoid it and brag about being smart. Ford leaps from the apron with a crossbody as The Usos turn around but they catch him in mid-air, then launch him into the barrier. We go to commercial with Ford down at ringside as The Usos talk trash.