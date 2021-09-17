WWE has just announced a line-up for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bianca Belair will appear on tonight’s show for a special Homecoming Celebration.

WWE noted in their announcement, “After a groundbreaking year, Bianca Belair returns to home to Knoxville to be honored on SmackDown! Join the blue brand and a proud city as The EST of WWE is recognized for her tremendous achievements, from winning the 2021 Royal Rumble Match to headlining WrestleMania in a history-making SmackDown Championship Match against Sasha Banks to her monumental title reign. Don’t miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Seth Rollins will also appear on tonight’s show to address his attack on WWE Hall of Famer Edge from last week’s show, which ended with Edge leaving on a stretcher.

The only match announced for tonight’s show as of this writing is Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.