Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view.

SmackDown will feature Apollo Crews getting his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, plus Baron Corbin’s new “Happy Talk” segment. WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura defends against Apollo Crews

* Happy Baron Corbin premieres his new “Happy Talk” segment

* Go-home build for Extreme Rules

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.