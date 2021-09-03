Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

WWE has just one match advertised for tonight and that’s Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line.

It’s interesting to note that the WWE website has Sasha Banks advertised for tonight’s show. She has been away from the ring since missing the WWE live events the week before SummerSlam. It wast reported at one point that she was not expected back this week, but was hopeful for next week’s Super SmackDown taping from Madison Square Garden.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.