WWE is reportedly looking at holding the 2022 SummerSlam pay-per-view in the UK.

Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales is reportedly in the running to host SummerSlam next year, according to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. Word is that WWE has been looking at running the venue for a few months now.

It’s believed that WWE is attracted to Principality Stadium due to the retractable roof. The venue can hold 74,500 fans, but the Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam boxing match in 2017 had 78,000 in attendance with a layout similar to what a pro wrestling event would use.

While SummerSlam in the UK has not been finalized, there’s also talk of WWE holding another stadium event in the UK that is not SummerSlam. It was noted that plans for a WWE pay-per-view in the UK are looking “very positive” after last week’s live event tour.

WWE reportedly held meetings for a UK pay-per-view while the company was in the country last week, and word is that Drew McIntyre was even a part of the talks. McIntyre has been talking about bringing a WWE pay-per-view to the UK for a few years now, and promised crowds at last week’s live events that he was working on making it happen.

WWE has not held a UK stadium show since the SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view.

It’s been reported that WWE has plans for 8 nights of stadium shows in 2022. The Royal Rumble has been announced for Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, WrestleMania 38 is rumored to be a two-night event at AT&T Stadium near Dallas in early April, and Money In the Bank has been announced for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in July.

