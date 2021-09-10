Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX will take place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s show for his first blue brand appearance since October 2019. It’s believed that the feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will continue tonight. Reigns also has to build to his Extreme Rules title defense against Finn Balor.

John Cena is advertised for tonight’s show but it’s likely he will only appear for the live crowd.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Street Profits

* Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair sign their Extreme Rules contract

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* Sasha Banks is advertised to return by the WWE and MSG websites, but has not been officially announced by WWE

* John Cena is advertised to appear, likely for the dark main event. MSG has Cena and The Street Profits vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos advertised

* RAW Superstars are advertised to appear on the MSG and WWE websites – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, The New Day, Drew McIntyre