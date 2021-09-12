WWE held a Supershow last night at the Capital One Center in Washington, DC. The main event featured WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeating Finn Balor and The Street Profits.
Below are the full results:
* WWE Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez
* Damian Priest (c) defeated Sheamus (WWE US Championship)
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* Charlotte (c) and Alexa Bliss ended in a double count-out (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)
* Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal (Street Fight)
* Riddle and Randy Orton (c) defeated AJ Styles and Omos (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)
(h/t Fightful)
