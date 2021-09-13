WWE held a Supershow tonight at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. The main event was the same as last night’s, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Finn Balor and The Street Profits.

Below are the full results:

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a double count-out (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match)

* Damian Priest (c) defeated Sheamus (WWE United States Championship Match)

* Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal (Street Fight Match)

* Riddle & Randy Orton (c) defeated AJ Styles & Omos (WWE Raw Tag Team Championships Match)

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

(h/t Fightful)