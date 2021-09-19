WWE had a Supershow last night at the North Charleston Coliseum. In the main event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match.
Below are the full results:
* Keith Lee defeated Akira Tozawa
* Riddle defeated AJ Styles
* Jeff Hardy defeated Karrion Kross
* Reggie (c) defeated R-Truth (WWE 24/7 Championship Match)
* The Usos (c) defeated New Day (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match)
* Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler
* Damian Priest (c) defeated Sheamus (United States Championship Match)
* Charlotte (c) & Alexa Bliss wrestle to a double count-out (WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match)
* Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley & Big E in a triple threat match
(h/t WrestleZone)
