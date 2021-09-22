Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away.

In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled that Jax needs surgery after suffering an elbow posterior fracture, and a dislocation of her left elbow. She will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

There is no word on if Jax is legitimately injured, and Monday’s attack angle was just done to write her off TV, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Jax. You can see Braxton’s announcement on The Bump in the video below: