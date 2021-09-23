Presale tickets to WWE’s Survivor Series 2021, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, have officially gone on sale. You can see available tickets at this link with the presale code: Brooklyn.

The 35th anniversary of Survivor Series is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2021, and it is the first time it has taken place from the Barclays Center. It is WWE’s annual November pay-per-view event, following this Sunday’s Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021.

There are currently presale tickets available for both WWE Survivor Series and RAW the following evening, as well as a combo packs for both events. Ticket prices currently range from $56 + fees to $1,411.00 + fees for Survivor Series tickets alone.

For combo packs, prices range from $92 + fees to $512.00 + fees. However, the combo packs don’t include the choice of ringside seats. General tickets to the public go on sale tomorrow, September 24 at 12pm EST.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn has set precautions in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They note how “individuals ages 12 and up will be required to show proof of at least one vaccine dose. Anyone 18 years or older must also present a valid ID with proof of vaccination.” They will also be enforcing face masks for individuals that haven’t been vaccinated within two weeks of the event.

Matches for Survivor Series 2021 have yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more.