To commemorate Big E’s WWE Championship victory on tonight’s episode of RAW, WWE’s official Twitter account has changed its name to “BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION.”

The new name is expected to be a temporary change.

As noted, Big E chased in his Money In the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley to begin his first reign as WWE Champion at the TD Garden in Boston.

Lashley was evidently hobbled after defeating RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton in the main event – to retain his title. Following the match, Lashley sent Orton through the announce table and then sold a knee injury.

You can see a screengrab of WWE’s new Twitter name below: