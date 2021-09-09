The WWE Universal Title match has been announced for Extreme Rules.

In a rematch from last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Finn Balor.

Friday’s SmackDown saw Reigns retain over Balor in the main event. Balor was attacked by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos before the match, and that is the storyline reason for the rematch.

The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)