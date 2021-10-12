Twelve matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

The episode will be headlined by Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry, Orange Cassidy vs. Nick Comoroto, The Varsity Blonds vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth, Kris Statlander vs. Zada Zhang, plus a big eight-man tag team match with The Pinnacle’s FTR, Wardlow and Shawn Spears vs. Austin Green, Baron Black, Aaron Frye and Dean Alexander.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official YouTube channel. Below are matches announced for tonight’s episode:

* Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi

* Skye Blue vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Kris Statlander vs. Zada Zhang

* Daniel Garcia vs. Erik Lockhart

* Orange Cassidy vs. Nick Comoroto

* Marko Stunt vs. Serpentico

* Sonny Kiss vs. Kal Herro

* Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry

* The Acclaimed vs. Vary Morales and Michael Martinez

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

* The Gunn Club vs. Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo, and Cameron Stewart

* The Pinnacle’s FTR, Wardlow and Shawn Spears vs. Austin Green, Baron Black, Aaron Frye and Dean Alexander