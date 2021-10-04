Queenpins is set to be the first film to feature AEW references because of Cruella star Paul Walter Hauser.

Hauser stars in the new film alongside Kristen Bell, Bebe Rexha, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Vince Vaughn. The comedy is about two housewives who create a $40 million dollar coupon scam.

Hauser recently was a guest on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman and spoke about asking to change the WWE references in the film to AEW because he knew Tony Khan. Hauser felt it could help with getting a better deal on licensing and images.

“Queenpins was the thing that I got this part in this movie, and I saw there were WWE references in the movie,” Hauser explained (h/t to Digital Spy for the transcription). They were just in there because they had another guy before me who dropped out, and then I signed on, but I read the script, and I go, ‘Can we change this to AEW? I happen to know the owner. I could probably get you a decent deal with the licensing and the images.'”

“They go, ‘Yeah, let us know if we can do that. That’d be great.’ If you watch the movie Queenpins, you will see what I believe is the first film in Hollywood to feature AEW in the film.”

Queenpins is currently available to stream on Paramount+. Below is a trailer: