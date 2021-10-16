AEW’s Adam Cole recently sat down with Comicbook.com to discuss the ever-growing roster, including their newest addition, Bobby Fish. As seasoned pro wrestling fans know, Fish and Cole were once members of The Undisputed Era on the indie wrestling scene and on WWE NXT.

Cole revealed that the two stars reunited and actually had a conversation when Fish was preparing for his match against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite.

“We did [talk]. I love Bobby. As many people know, me, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong were kind of attached to the hip for nearly four years prior to this. So to have Bobby be involved in AEW is really exciting for me,” Cole stated. “Again, he’s a great friend of mine. He’s a guy I’ve known for over a decade, and he’s really, really talented. I thought he really showcased how good he is against Sammy Guevara for the TNT title this past week. And I’m excited to see more of what he can do. But at the end of the day, those days are so, so busy. But me and Bobby made sure to take a few minutes to re-connect and chat. And it was so great to see him face to face.”

But will the faction ever join forces again and recreate a version of The Undisputed Era? Adam Cole says that anything is on the table for his future, but more importantly, he wants his friends to make decisions that are best for their future.

“Obviously in pro wrestling, never say never. But I remember someone recently asked me this about Kevin Owens. So like personally, when it comes to Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, of course, I love the idea of working in the same company as those guys. I love those guys. All that talk that we did for four years about being brothers and talking every single day, that’s all true. That’s true to this day. We still talk every single day. So I’m very, very tight with those guys.

“But at the end of the day, I do want those guys to do what’s best for them. So whether that be them showing up in AEW, whether it be them staying in NXT, whether it be them going to RAW or SmackDown or going over to Japan or what have you, I’ve always been someone, because I do care about my friends, I want them to do what’s best for them. So, yeah, I guess we’ll see.”