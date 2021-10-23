The current partnership between AEW and Impact Wrestling is reportedly ending after tonight’s Bound for Glory PPV, according to Ringside News.

No specifics were given as it concerns talent that has crossed over to each promotion, but talent sharing looks to be done for now after tonight’s show.

Over the last few months stars like Kenny Omega (who also won the Impact World Championship) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers made appearances for both companies.

Impact World Champion and AEW star Christian Cage is set to take on Josh Alexander at Bound for Glory.

There were reports earlier this week about Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker wanting to mix it up in the ring, but it’s unclear if that will still happen now.

Bound for Glory begins at 10 pm ET tonight at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!