AEW has announced that all fans entering next week’s Dynamite taping from Boston must be show COVID-19 vaccination proof or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

The Agganis Arena in Boston is requiring all ticketholders age 12 and over to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping.

Ticketmaster has notified all ticketholders.

You can see AEW’s full announcement below: