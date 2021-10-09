AEW Rampage will be live at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, next Friday. This episode will precede Dynamite‘s special Saturday broadcast.

Three matches have been announced for next week. CM Punk will face Matt Sydal, Ruby Soho will compete against The Bunny, and The Inner Circle look to put to rest their rivalry with Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos in a trios match.

Then, on Saturday Night Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers, will defend their titles against two of Andrade El Idolo’s close friends set to be masked.

Dante Martin will look for redemption against Malakai Black. And Bryan Danielson will do battle with Bobby Fish.

Also, the World Title Eliminator Tournament will return to this year’s Full Gear. Details on that and the bracket will be announced next Saturday.

Below are all the matches set for next weekend’s shows:

Rampage (10/15):

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Men of the Year & Junior Dos Santos vs. Inner Circle

Saturday Night Dynamite (10/16):

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. A Masked Tag Team (w/Andrade El Idolo)

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish