AEW announced several matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 are set to face Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and the 1ManThrillRide.
Emi Sakura will be facing Skye Blue.
The other announced matches are the following:
* Obariyon and Kodama vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Sonny Kiss vs. KM
AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
