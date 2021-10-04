AEW announced several matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 are set to face Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and the 1ManThrillRide.

Emi Sakura will be facing Skye Blue.

The other announced matches are the following:

* Obariyon and Kodama vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Sonny Kiss vs. KM

AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.