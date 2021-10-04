Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Sonny Kiss vs. KM

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Obariyon and Kodama

* Daniel Garcia and 2point0 vs. Shayne Steson, Justin Corino and 1ManThrillRide

* Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue

* The Acclaimed vs. Colin Delany and Cheech

* Kris Statlander vs. B3CCA

* Abadon vs. Davienne

* Lance Archer vs. Louis Bruno

* Marko Stunt and Fuego Del Sol vs. Wardlow and Shawn Spears

* FTR vs. Zach Nystrom and Elijah Dean