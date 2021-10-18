Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Diamante & Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King & Red Velvet & Ryo Mizunami

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Gustavo

* Ortiz & Santana vs. Jaka & Sean Maluta

* Wardlow vs. Will Austin