* Diamante & Xtina Kay vs. Leyla Hirsch & Ryo Mizunami

* Mike Reed & Toa Liona vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

* Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka

* QT Marshall vs. Preston “10” Vance

* Paul Wight vs. Arjun Singh, Carlie Bravo & Cole Karter