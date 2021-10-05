Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Orange Cassidy vs. Nick Comoroto

* Daniel Garcia vs. Erik Lockhart

* Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry

* Kris Statlander vs. Zeda Zhang

* Sonny Kiss vs. Kal Herro

* Varsity Blonds vs. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon

* The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez and Vary Morales

* Serpentico vs. Marko Stunt

* Skye Blue vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi

* Gunn Club vs. Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo and Cameron Stewart

* FTR, Wardlow and Shawn Spears vs. Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frye and Dean Alexander