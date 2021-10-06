Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Second Anniversary episode airs on TNT at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Below is the current lineup:

* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Bobby Fish (AEW TNT Championship)

* Jon Moxley vs. PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Lance Archer vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy vs. “The Joker” (Casino Ladder Match – Winner receives future AEW World Championship shot)