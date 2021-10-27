Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

The show features first round matches in the AEW World Title Eliminator and TBS Title Tournaments; AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends his championship against Ethan Page.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish

* Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) vs. The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks)

* Jon Moxley vs. 10 (AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament)

* Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida (TBS Title Tournament)

* Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Ethan Page (AEW TNT Title)