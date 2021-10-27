Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.
The show features first round matches in the AEW World Title Eliminator and TBS Title Tournaments; AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends his championship against Ethan Page.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish
* Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) vs. The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks)
* Jon Moxley vs. 10 (AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament)
* Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida (TBS Title Tournament)
* Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Ethan Page (AEW TNT Title)