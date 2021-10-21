AEW filed a new trademark for “Watch Your Wrestling” for education and entertainment services on October 18.

Tony Khan has been using the phrase in interviews when talking about WWE and AEW, like earlier this month with Brandon F. Walker of Barstool Rasslin’.

“I’ve been talking, but really actions speak louder than words,” Khan said. “And they’re the ones that put a show head-to-head against me. My point is I had that time slot peaked out because I wasn’t trying to compete head-to-head.

“I was trying to give the fans the opportunity to watch their wrestling. I’m coining a phrase — watch your wrestling. WYW, watch your wrestling. I feel like fans should be able to watch whatever they want, and I love that AEW has become the choice for so many fans.”

Below is the full for-use description: