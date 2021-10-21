AEW filed a new trademark for “Watch Your Wrestling” for education and entertainment services on October 18.
Tony Khan has been using the phrase in interviews when talking about WWE and AEW, like earlier this month with Brandon F. Walker of Barstool Rasslin’.
“I’ve been talking, but really actions speak louder than words,” Khan said. “And they’re the ones that put a show head-to-head against me. My point is I had that time slot peaked out because I wasn’t trying to compete head-to-head.
“I was trying to give the fans the opportunity to watch their wrestling. I’m coining a phrase — watch your wrestling. WYW, watch your wrestling. I feel like fans should be able to watch whatever they want, and I love that AEW has become the choice for so many fans.”
Below is the full for-use description:
Mark For: WATCH YOUR WRESTLING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.