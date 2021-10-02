Wrestling Inc. received fast national ratings data for Friday’s AEW Rampage, as well as some additional details for Friday Night SmackDown.

AEW Rampage scored 594,000 viewers in the fast overnights. Sean Ross Sapp noted on Twitter that the show averaged 316,000 fans in the 18-49 demo, which would be around a 0.24 rating. Since we do not usually receive fast overnight ratings data, it is not known how much the final number fluctuates from the overnights. But if the number were to hold, it would be the lowest for the show so far in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo.

As noted earlier, WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.12 million viewers in the fast overnight ratings, according to Spoiler TV. SmackDown also drew an average of 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was number one for the night. Wrestling Inc. has learned that the show averaged 709,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

Final ratings will be released on Monday.