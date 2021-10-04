Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 622,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 2.81% from last week’s taped two-hour Grand Slam edition of Rampage, which drew 640,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 13.79% from last week’s taped Grand Slam episode, which drew a 0.29 rating in the key demo. The 0.25 key demo rating represents 330,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 12.23% from the 376,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.29 key demo rating drew for the two-hour special, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.25 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #55 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #57 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the lowest audience and the lowest key demo rating for the show so far. Rampage viewership was down 2.81% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 13.79% from the previous week.

College football on FOX Sports topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 key demo rating, drawing 1.381 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.857 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.297 million viewers. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.62 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Full spoilers were available before the show aired. The show featured a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson in the opener, Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair Match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: