Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 502,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.29% from last week’s Rampage, which drew 622,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 32% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #15 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.17 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking, and a new low ranking for the show.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #74 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #55 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the lowest audience and the lowest key demo rating for the show so far. Rampage viewership was down 19.29% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 32% from the previous week.

The MLB Division Series game between the Dodgers and the Giants on TBS topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.08 key demo rating. The MLB Division Series game on TBS also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.982 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.999 million viewers. WWE SmackDown on FOX and Shark Tank on ABC tied at #1 for the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.52 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Full spoilers were available before the show aired. The show featured a few happenings advertised ahead of time – CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia in the opener, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defending against The Acclaimed, Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue, plus FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in a Street Fight, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

