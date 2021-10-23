Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Rampage, which airs every Friday at 10 pm EST on TNT. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Rampage:

Commentators Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho and Taz welcome fans to Rampage! We kick things off with the very first opening-round match in the World Title Eliminator Tournament!

World Title Eliminator Tournament Commences: Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook)

Orange Cassidy ducks out of the corner in time before Powerhouse Hobbs can charge towards him. Cassidy turns around to a Lou Thesz press from Hobbs. Hobbs wails down a flurry of punches and hooks the leg on Cassidy. Freshly Squeeze powers out at two. Hobbs continues to rough Cassidy up with two strong slams. Matt Hardy is having a big laugh watching this at ringside. Hobbs flattens Cassidy as he comes off the ropes just as we head to picture-in-picture.

Picture-In-Picture: Hobbs maintains his punishment on poor Cassidy throughout the 90-second break. We head back to full screen.

Back from the break, Hobbs hammer throws Cassidy into the corner. Hobbs hoists Cassidy up on his shoulders and shakes him up a bit with a torture rack. Cassidy slips out the side and stacks Hobbs up with an inside cradle. Hobbs traps Cassidy in the corner. The referee tries to get Hobbs to back up. Hobbs literally picks the ref up and moves him out of his way. Just as Hobbs and the ref are arguing, Cassidy swoops in and stacks him up again. Cassidy is now heading to the semifinals!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

– The AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M makes his way down to the ring to get interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Before Penta can say anything, the new AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR and Tully Blanchard blindly ambush him. PAC runs out to make the save. FTR and Blanchard clear out of the ring. PAC will be in singles action later tonight.